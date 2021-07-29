Advertisement

UVA construction crews uncover a fragment of the past

Pavilion VIII at UVA is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from the past.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Pavilion VIII is getting a makeover, and construction workers have made a discovery from the past.

They found pieces of a roof system designed in 1835 by UVA professor Charles Bonnycastle.

The professor was tired of leaks, and so he came up with a solution: “They found Bonnycastles’ original patent drawings, but we hadn’t found any physical evidence in the building, so we didn’t know whether it was actually installed until we got underway with the renovation and found this material in the attic,” UVA Historic Preservation Project Manger James Zehmer said.

Work is done by the UVA in-house construction team. Construction is set to finish up around the end of the year, in time for classes to be held on the first floor next spring.

