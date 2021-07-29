Advertisement

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County
Gavel on sounding block
Judge dismisses legal challenges to transgender student protections
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher

Latest News

Overnight Weather 7/28/2021
Overnight Weather 7/28/2021
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County
Historical marker unveiled at Augusta County Courthouse
Historical marker unveiled at Augusta County Courthouse
Rockingham County Fire & Rescue, Harrisonburg Fire Department hold annual Camp LIT program
Rockingham County Fire & Rescue, Harrisonburg Fire Department hold annual Camp LIT program
Shenandoah District Football Media Day
Shenandoah District Football Media Day