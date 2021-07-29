Advertisement

Wanted: Ronald Elwood Thorn Jr.

Ronald Elwood Thorn Jr., is wanted the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for possession of controlled substances.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Ronald Elwood Thorn Jr., is wanted the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for possession of controlled substances.

Thorn is known to be from Churchville, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

