Wanted: Ronald Elwood Thorn Jr.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Ronald Elwood Thorn Jr., is wanted the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for possession of controlled substances.

Thorn is known to be from Churchville, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

