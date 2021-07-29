Wanted Stanardsville man caught in Greene Co.
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted Stanardsville man is now in custody.
GCSO announced Thursday, July 29, that Jonathan Michael Morris was found today after an extensive manhunt.
The 36-year-old is charged with:
- Strangle another causing wounding or injury
- Abduction by force
- Malicious bodily injury
- Malicious shooting (three counts)
- Prevent/Delay communication
- Threat in writing
- Brandishing a firearm
U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Albemarle County Police Department K9 unit assisted with taking Morris into custody in Greene County.
The sheriff’s office says warrants were issued in June.
Morris is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
