Advertisement

6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the...
Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

Of the six, only one is showing any signs of illness, a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean says.

She said other people traveling with the six passengers all tested negative for the virus.

They were on the Adventure of the Seas, which left the Bahamas last weekend for a 7-day cruise and returned to the Bahamas on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays.
I-81 North reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
Firefighters are responding to brush fires in Augusta County in the area of Exit 213 on I-81.
I-81 North near Greenville reopens after brush fire
A collision between a train and a UPS truck left the driver with minor injuries in Mount...
Train, UPS truck collide in Rockingham County
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump didn't disclose his taxes. Now the IRS has been ordered to...
Justice Dept.: Treasury should turn Trump’s taxes over to Congress
A mansion in Dallas that has no bedrooms is on the market for $1milllion.
Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included
A $1 million property on a racetrack is more like a deluxe garage with bedrooms.
Take a Look at This: $1M home with no bedrooms, another on racetrack with 2-story garage
The travails of Simone Biles illustrates the mental difficulties that face people in sports.
Mental stressors athletes face
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’