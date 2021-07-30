Albemarle County town hit hard by an intense storm

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Scottsville was hit hard late Wednesday night, resulting in many downed power lines and trees.

An intense severe thunderstorm dropped southeast into Albemarle County after 11 pm Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the storm was capable of producing 75 mph winds and tennis ball size hail!

This is not just a severe storm over Scottsville- but an incredibly severe storm.

You don't often see a warning for 75mph winds and tennis ball size hail in our area.

This was no ordinary severe thunderstorm. In most cases, severe thunderstorms are warned with the capability of producing 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail. Tennis ball sized hail is 2.5 times the diameter of hail that meets severe criteria.

On Monday August 2nd, the National Weather Service will start issuing different kinds of severe thunderstorm warnings to single out more dangerous storms by using a tag with it. Most of the time, severe thunderstorms in our area will not need a tag but in this situation, the storm that hit Scottsville would have classified as a severe thunderstorm with a considerable tag meaning considerable damage may occur. Severe thunderstorms that have a considerable tag will be capable of producing 75 mph winds and/or hail 1.75 inches in diameter (golf ball sized).

However, this isn’t the most powerful severe thunderstorm out there. The 2012 derecho is a perfect example of that as damage was destructive. Any severe thunderstorm capable of producing 80 mph winds and/or 2.75 inch diameter hail (baseball-sized) will have a destructive tag added to the warning. The storm Wednesday night almost met that criteria.

“What I’m hearing is we must have had some sort of microburst or mini tornado or something, because they said the wires that were down were all wrapped around trees,” Mayor Ron Smith said.

“The wind picked up and the rain came heavier and heavier. The lightning was all around, was really loud thunder, was crackling,” Scottsville resident Jenni Croll said. “We went into the kids room because we were kind of scared about, you know, whether or not there was a tornado coming through.”

Many stores were closed Thursday due to power outages.

We Grow hasn’t been open for long, but is now dealing with the damage from yesterday.

“There was at least six inches of water that was behind our store that flooded into the back and the wood part,” co-owner Kelsey Bechtle said. “We are only two-and-a-half months old, we cant afford to close for long term”

Crews with Bartlett Tree Experts were busy Thursday, using woodchippers around town to help get things clear.

“We are focusing on getting the street trees taken care of first, getting the parking spots back open,” James Walker with Bartlett said.

The company says it expects to clear the majority of the downed trees by the end of the week.

In the rare occasion that a severe thunderstorm has a tag with it, think about this storm and the damage it produced. Of course with any severe thunderstorm warning, treat it like a tornado and take cover. With the new warnings that will be issued, you’ll know when thunderstorms like the one that hit Scottsville Wednesday night may occur or maybe even at a level seen in our area when the 2012 derecho struck.

Starting August 2, Severe Thunderstorms deemed “destructive” will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones. Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.



