Advertisement

Commonwealth playing catch-up on childhood immunizations

Medical community stresses importance, proven success of HPV vaccine
Medical community stresses importance, proven success of HPV vaccine
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts will host back-school vaccine clinics for kids K-12. Medical professionals say now more than ever, it’s more important to get your child immunized for the classroom.

“Children have not been going to their regularly scheduled checkups with their PCPs, and therefore they’re behind on vaccines,” says Public Health Nurse Supervisor Jerryann West, who says many visits had to be delayed or scheduled due to the pandemic.

“We’re playing catch-up, and then there are the new requirements in Virginia for students to be vaccinated.”

West says the Hepatitis A vaccine is now required for Kindergarteners.

“Over the past year, year and a half across the country, there have been many Hepatitis A outbreaks, especially among adults.”

CDC data showed HPV vaccine administration declined by more than 63% among 9-17 year-olds from 2018 to 2019.

Doses of Tdap also decreased by over 60 percent.

The Tdap, Meningococcal, and HPV vaccine is now a must for rising seventh graders, and high school seniors will need the Meningococcal vaccine as well as a booster dose.

“It’s required for most colleges and universities where you’re living in those dormitory-type settings or apartment buildings. You’re very close together so if one person were to have it, it would spread very rapidly so that’s why it’s important to be vaccinated. It is a vaccine-preventable disease.”

You can go online to the health department’s website for more information about the upcoming clinics and immunization records required for your child’s school.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
Kelin Merei Pacheco's husband killed her Monday, July 19 after an argument in their home.
Domestic homicide victim’s family starts GoFundMe
Proposed legislation would require women to register for potential draft
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia

Latest News

covid-19
COVID-19 vaccine moves to primary care physician offices
A staff member from the Central Shenandoah Health District prepares a Moderna vaccine at a...
Valley health district reminds people to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA discovery could lead to new epilepsy treatment
The Governor says he’s not concerned about the potential patchwork of local policies on who...
Virginia governor defending state’s guidelines for return to classroom
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer