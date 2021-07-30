Advertisement

Dementia cases projected to triple by 2050

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alzheimer’s Association has announced global dementia cases are projected to triple by 2050 due to anticipated trends in smoking, high body mass index, and high blood sugar.

This would increase the prevalence of the disease by 6.8 million cases.

Meanwhile, trends in global education access are expected to decrease dementia prevalence worldwide by 6.2 million cases by the year 2050.

Both determinations were made according to new global prevalence data reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021 in Denver.

There are also new data finding an association between COVID and long-term cognitive dysfunction, which could accelerate Alzheimer’s.

Katie McDonough, Director of Program & Services for the Southeast Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says more research is needed, but symptoms of COVID like brain fog and lost of smell and taste were concerning.

“The findings do suggest that people who have had COVID-19 may have an acceleration of Alzheimer’s-related pathology,” says McDonough, who says people should be taking precautions now to ensure they don’t get severe symptoms from COVID, like getting vaccinated.

Another tip; keeping up with your cardiovascular health, and staying in contact with their doctors if you begin experiencing symptoms of cognitive decline.

McDonough says much of Alzheimer’s prevention is centered around heart health, blood pressure, and healthy cholesterol levels.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
Kelin Merei Pacheco's husband killed her Monday, July 19 after an argument in their home.
Domestic homicide victim’s family starts GoFundMe
Proposed legislation would require women to register for potential draft
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia

Latest News

covid-19
COVID-19 vaccine moves to primary care physician offices
A staff member from the Central Shenandoah Health District prepares a Moderna vaccine at a...
Valley health district reminds people to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA discovery could lead to new epilepsy treatment
The Governor says he’s not concerned about the potential patchwork of local policies on who...
Virginia governor defending state’s guidelines for return to classroom
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer