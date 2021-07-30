Increase of thefts from vehicles in Dayton and Bridgewater

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There have been several reports of things being stolen from vehicles over the past week in Dayton and Bridgewater.

Police say it has likely been a single person committing the crimes. They say they have been crimes of opportunity as the person has likely been going from door to door in residential neighborhoods to check for unlocked cars.

In addition to locking your car, police say one of the best defense measures is to install motion sensor lights outside of your home.

“People, once that light comes on they take off running away,” said Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout. “So lighting, make sure you lock your doors, roll up your windows, park in an area where it’s visible, don’t park in an alleyway or behind bushes where it can’t be seen.”

Police also encourage neighbors to look out for one another, since officers can’t be everywhere at once.

“We do ask for the help of the community to keep an eye on each other’s property and valuables,” Chief Trout said. “When something does occur please contact us as soon as possible and don’t mess with the crime scene because we may be able to get fingerprints to catch the person who’s doing it.”

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact the Dayton or Bridgewater police departments.

