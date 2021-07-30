Lewis signs free agent deal with Timberwolves

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis is headed to the NBA.

Lewis told WHSV Friday afternoon that he inked a free agent deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after going unselected in the NBA Draft.

Just heard from former @JMUMBasketball star Matt Lewis (@matyyl_) that he's signed a free agent deal with the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/2H0v31UeNK — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) July 30, 2021

Lewis leaves JMU as one of the best players in program history. He ranks third all-time at James Madison with 1,928 points and was named the CAA Player of the Year during the 2020-2021 season. He started 96 games over four seasons at JMU and averaged 17.1 points per game for the Dukes.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.