Advertisement

Lewis signs free agent deal with Timberwolves

Former James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis is headed to the NBA.
Former James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis is headed to the NBA.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis is headed to the NBA.

Lewis told WHSV Friday afternoon that he inked a free agent deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after going unselected in the NBA Draft.

Lewis leaves JMU as one of the best players in program history. He ranks third all-time at James Madison with 1,928 points and was named the CAA Player of the Year during the 2020-2021 season. He started 96 games over four seasons at JMU and averaged 17.1 points per game for the Dukes.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays.
I-81 North reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
Firefighters are responding to brush fires in Augusta County in the area of Exit 213 on I-81.
I-81 North near Greenville reopens after brush fire
A collision between a train and a UPS truck left the driver with minor injuries in Mount...
Train, UPS truck collide in Rockingham County
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations

Latest News

VBL & RCBL Playoffs: Thursday, July 29
VBL & RCBL Playoffs: Thursday, July 29
The WVSSAC says vaccinations are a key to preventing games from being called off.
New WVSSAC rules will benefit vaccinated student athletes
State of JMU: Men's Basketball (2021)
State of JMU: Men's Basketball (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby (2021)