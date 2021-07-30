Lewis signs free agent deal with Timberwolves
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis is headed to the NBA.
Lewis told WHSV Friday afternoon that he inked a free agent deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after going unselected in the NBA Draft.
Lewis leaves JMU as one of the best players in program history. He ranks third all-time at James Madison with 1,928 points and was named the CAA Player of the Year during the 2020-2021 season. He started 96 games over four seasons at JMU and averaged 17.1 points per game for the Dukes.
