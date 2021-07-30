Advertisement

Liberty University lawsuit to continue forward after Friday hearing

Liberty University's lawsuit against former president Jerry Falwell, Jr. will continue moving...
Liberty University's lawsuit against former president Jerry Falwell, Jr. will continue moving ahead after a Friday hearing.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The lawsuit Liberty University filed against Jerry Falwell, Jr. earlier this year made its way into a courtroom Friday.

Friday’s two-hour hearing took place inside Lynchburg Circuit Court, where attorneys for both parties argued about the complaint and its legal sufficiency to move ahead. That comes after Falwell asked the court to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy. The university is seeking millions of dollars from Falwell.

Friday, Falwell’s attorney Vernon Inge called some parts of the complaint “not appropriate” as he sought changes before the case moved forward.

Liberty’s attorney Scott Oostdyk countered, holding their original complaint was sufficient as it is.

Ultimately, Judge James Watson overruled Falwell’s demurs on the breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

However, he did sustain one demur about property that belongs to LU, which Liberty will have to reword in the lawsuit before moving forward. The issue was tangible versus intangible property after Falwell allegedly kept a device with university files on it after his employment with the university ended.

