Advertisement

Local rescue crew honors 70th anniversary of first call

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - First responders work to save lives every day, and many are volunteers.

One local crew, made up of both volunteers and career members, celebrated their 70th anniversary Friday, July 30. At 8:15 a.m. in 1951, the Waynesboro First Aid Crew got called to rescue a missing hiker.

Over the 70 years, a lot has changed, but Nichole Metz, an advanced EMT, said a lot is still the same.

“It’s amazing,” says Metz. “I feel like we have a really good support system here, and we really try to do the best for our community.”

All their reports are digital, and they have leading medical technology.

Metz started out as a volunteer back in 2008, and she said the crew is powered by volunteers.

“It’s great that we have the volunteers that we do now,” Metz says.

However, they said they wish they had more volunteers, but they’re realistic about their expectations.

“Obviously with the way that life is now, a lot of people aren’t able to volunteer their time as much.”

Even though they don’t have as many volunteers anymore, some people are still willing to participate. Their generosity is noted by the crew.

“We do have several volunteers that are here pretty frequently and it’s just amazing that people are still willing to volunteer their time to come in and help others selflessly.”

Metz said she’s excited to celebrate the big milestone.

“We’ve been doing this for 70 years; we hope to do it for 70 plus more years.”

She added a message for Waynesboro: “We’re always going to be there for our community, and we’ll do whatever we have to. Just call 911 if you need us.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for Waynesboro First Aid, visit the station at 201 West Broad Street to pick up an application.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays.
I-81 North reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
Firefighters are responding to brush fires in Augusta County in the area of Exit 213 on I-81.
I-81 North near Greenville reopens after brush fire
A collision between a train and a UPS truck left the driver with minor injuries in Mount...
Train, UPS truck collide in Rockingham County
Kelin Merei Pacheco's husband killed her Monday, July 19 after an argument in their home.
Domestic homicide victim’s family starts GoFundMe

Latest News

There have been several reports of things being stolen from vehicles over the past week in...
Increase of thefts from vehicles in Dayton and Bridgewater
Increase of thefts from vehicles in Dayton and Bridgewater
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys sa
Local rescue crew honors 70th anniversary of first call
No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant