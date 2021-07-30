Local rescue crew honors 70th anniversary of first call

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - First responders work to save lives every day, and many are volunteers.

One local crew, made up of both volunteers and career members, celebrated their 70th anniversary Friday, July 30. At 8:15 a.m. in 1951, the Waynesboro First Aid Crew got called to rescue a missing hiker.

Over the 70 years, a lot has changed, but Nichole Metz, an advanced EMT, said a lot is still the same.

“It’s amazing,” says Metz. “I feel like we have a really good support system here, and we really try to do the best for our community.”

All their reports are digital, and they have leading medical technology.

Metz started out as a volunteer back in 2008, and she said the crew is powered by volunteers.

“It’s great that we have the volunteers that we do now,” Metz says.

However, they said they wish they had more volunteers, but they’re realistic about their expectations.

“Obviously with the way that life is now, a lot of people aren’t able to volunteer their time as much.”

Even though they don’t have as many volunteers anymore, some people are still willing to participate. Their generosity is noted by the crew.

“We do have several volunteers that are here pretty frequently and it’s just amazing that people are still willing to volunteer their time to come in and help others selflessly.”

Metz said she’s excited to celebrate the big milestone.

“We’ve been doing this for 70 years; we hope to do it for 70 plus more years.”

She added a message for Waynesboro: “We’re always going to be there for our community, and we’ll do whatever we have to. Just call 911 if you need us.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for Waynesboro First Aid, visit the station at 201 West Broad Street to pick up an application.

