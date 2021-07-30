“Love Locks” tradition comes to Bridgewater at Wildwood park

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - In Bridgewater, a unique, romantic tradition has made its way to one of the town’s parks, and the town is keeping an eye on potential problems that could emerge from it down the road.

For the past few months, the town has started to notice people linking locks to the panels of the Downrush Vista at Wildwood Park, becoming the town’s own version of a romantic tradition that dates back over a century.

The love locks tradition began in Serbia during World War I when a young school teacher had her heart broken after a soldier left her for a woman he met while he was away at war.

“The other girls in her town started getting love locks and putting them on the bridge to try to seal that relationship like this is a done deal, and then they would lock it on the bridge and throw the key in the river,” said Gwen Gottfried, Bridgewater’s town planner.

Couples place the locks to symbolize that they will be together forever, but the locks themselves can cause problems like compromising the wires on the panels if too many are placed in one spot.

“That’s a similar problem to what they’ve seen in France at the Pont des Arts bridge where individual panels have failed and been replaced by the city government,” said Jonathan Garber, the engineer who designed the Vista.

There aren’t enough locks yet to cause any problems, but Garber says he will keep checking in on it.

“My family and I enjoy this just as much as anyone else does and we find ourselves here frequently so we’ll keep an eye on it,” he said.

The town says the tradition shows how romantic a place the small town can be.

“When you get out of the businesses of more city life, you can just really enjoy those relationships even more,” said Gwen Gottfried.

