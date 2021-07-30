Advertisement

Spreading out back-to-school shopping can save money

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Back-to-school season is here and with it are the sales and discounts on the items kids need, but are the early back-to-school sales really the best deal?

The best discounts on back-to-school items are actually in the last week of August and early September; however, a survey by the financial website NerdWallet found that only 8% of parents who back-to-school shop spread out that shopping out throughout the year.

“You’re going to see those items that have been sitting on the shelves actually have deeper discounts on them,” said Kelsey Sheehy, a NerdWallet Finance Expert. “So yes, the inventory might be more picked over but you’re going to get a better price on some of those items.”

The best time to buy new jeans is in October, and Black Friday, in November, has the best sales on laptops, tablets and electronics. The best time to buy college dorm bedding and towels is in January while the best time for small dorm appliances is in April and May.

Trying to time purchases around when things are going to be on sale benefits people in two ways: it keeps people from spending a big chunk of money in the summer months and prices are better when people wait which saves them money.

