Staff needed for Rockingham County Parks & Rec after-school program

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With students heading back to school soon, Rockingham County Parks and Recreation is looking for some helping hands with its after-school program.

Director of the Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Department, Kirby Dean, said they have been doing an after-school program for many years now, but this year the department is having trouble finding enough staff members to work the program.

Dean said, the pandemic is most likely a contributing factor and they are hoping to spread the word about the staff position so the program can run smoothly.

“It’s always been a really successful program. I benefitted from it before I became a part of parks and rec. It is a lifesaver for a lot of folks like me who me and my wife both worked full time. We needed a place for our child to go after school so that we could feel like they were safe and taken care of,” Dean said.

The program runs from 3 to 6 p.m. every afternoon on weekdays.

Dean said they are looking for applicants aged 16 and older.

You can apply for the job here under the position titled “Recreation Group Leader.”

If you have any questions, you can call the parks and recreation department at 540-564-3160.

