UVA doctor appeals bond decision

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A neurologist facing several charges related to child pornography is asking Charlottesville Circuit Court for bond.

An attorney for David Lapides called two witnesses to the stand Friday, July 30, to testify that her client is not a danger to himself or the community.

Judge Humes Franklin says he needs more time to review the case.

Lapides was arrested Thursday, July 22, and is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

UVA Medical Center has previously stated that it is cooperating with the investigation, and that Lapides is on unpaid administrative leave.

A decision on the bond appeal is expected Wednesday, August 4.

