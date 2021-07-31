Advertisement

Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of a Dayton boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and included food, live music, a raffle, and a competition where people could register their cars to be judged across three categories.

All the proceeds raised at the event went to the family of Asher Sizemore, a toddler from Dayton who was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) before his first birthday. LCH is a rare cancer in which the body makes too many white blood cells.

“For everybody to just come out and see our community coming together to help a little kid that needs it is what I think is the most important part about the whole day,” said Isaac Hall, the director of operations for Auto Body Pro.

Hall who planned the event said he was grateful for the support and the many who helped the shop donate toys to Asher. Asher’s family says it was a very special day for him.

To learn more about Asher’s story and how you can help, visit his family’s blog here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients.
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients
Proposed legislation would require women to register for potential draft
Kelin Merei Pacheco's husband killed her Monday, July 19 after an argument in their home.
Domestic homicide victim’s family starts GoFundMe

Latest News

Landlords and renters in the valley are preparing for an end to the nationwide eviction...
Valley preparing for end of federal eviction moratorium
Three Valley food providers awarded grants to continue food accessibility projects
Three Valley food providers awarded grants to continue food accessibility projects
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients
Overnight Forecast 7/30/21
Overnight Forecast 7/30/21