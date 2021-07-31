Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of a Dayton boy who is battling a rare form of cancer.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and included food, live music, a raffle, and a competition where people could register their cars to be judged across three categories.

All the proceeds raised at the event went to the family of Asher Sizemore, a toddler from Dayton who was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) before his first birthday. LCH is a rare cancer in which the body makes too many white blood cells.

“For everybody to just come out and see our community coming together to help a little kid that needs it is what I think is the most important part about the whole day,” said Isaac Hall, the director of operations for Auto Body Pro.

Hall who planned the event said he was grateful for the support and the many who helped the shop donate toys to Asher. Asher’s family says it was a very special day for him.

To learn more about Asher’s story and how you can help, visit his family’s blog here.

