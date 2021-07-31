Advertisement

Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 tractor trailer crash causes delays.
I-81 North reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
Kelin Merei Pacheco's husband killed her Monday, July 19 after an argument in their home.
Domestic homicide victim’s family starts GoFundMe
Firefighters are responding to brush fires in Augusta County in the area of Exit 213 on I-81.
I-81 North near Greenville reopens after brush fire
A collision between a train and a UPS truck left the driver with minor injuries in Mount...
Train, UPS truck collide in Rockingham County

Latest News

Bull Run District Football Media Day
Bull Run District Football Media Day
Matt Lewis signs with Timberwolves
Matt Lewis signs with Timberwolves
Three Valley food providers awarded grants from Governor Northam’s office
Three Valley food providers awarded grants to continue food accessibility projects
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients.
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb