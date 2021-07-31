Advertisement

Bull Run District Football Media Day

By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bull Run District football teams are preparing for the upcoming 2021 VHSL fall football season.

WHSV hosted a media day Friday afternoon for local teams from the Bull Run District. The district will have a new look in 2021 with Central rejoining the league and East Rockingham playing a district schedule after only facing Rockingham County opponents during the spring season.

The WHSV Bull Run District Football Preseason Poll will be released the week of August 16-20.

Bull Run District - 2021 Fall Season

Central Falcons

Clarke County Eagles

East Rockingham Eagles

Luray Bulldogs

Madison County Mountaineers

Mountain View Generals

Page County Panthers

Strasburg Rams

