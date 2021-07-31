Advertisement

JMU School of Theatre and Dance ready to reopen doors to the public

JMU School of Theatre and Dance
JMU School of Theatre and Dance(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the community looks to come together once again, the School of Theatre and Dance at James Madison University prepares for an exciting year.

Associate Director of the School of Theatre and Dance, Kate Arecchi, is eager to bring public events back to the Forbes Center.

“We are thrilled to be able to be back working with students... it is such a huge part of what we do. Having the opportunity to come together and build community, going back to the core, is going to be really magical,” Arecchi said.

Single tickets for the upcoming season go on sale starting Monday.

For more information on the Forbes Center, click here.

