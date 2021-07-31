JMU School of Theatre and Dance ready to reopen doors to the public

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the community looks to come together once again, the School of Theatre and Dance at James Madison University prepares for an exciting year.

Associate Director of the School of Theatre and Dance, Kate Arecchi, is eager to bring public events back to the Forbes Center.

“We are thrilled to be able to be back working with students... it is such a huge part of what we do. Having the opportunity to come together and build community, going back to the core, is going to be really magical,” Arecchi said.

Single tickets for the upcoming season go on sale starting Monday.

For more information on the Forbes Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.