Nickel announces “Final 5” schools in recruitment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel provided an important update on his recruitment Friday night.

The East Rockingham basketball star announced the final list of college basketball programs that he will be choosing from when it comes time to make a commitment. Nickel, who is ranked as a top-100 recruit nationally, posted on Twitter that he will be choosing between North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Iowa, LSU, and Butler:

Nickel averaged 33.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.7 assists per game during his junior season in 2021 while helping East Rockingham finish as Class 2 state runner-up for the second time in three seasons. Nickel has 1,902 career points through his first three seasons at East Rockingham. Former Gate City High School and current Texas Tech star Mac McClung holds the VHSL boys basketball scoring record with 2,801 career points.

