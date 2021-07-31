Rockingham County poet takes talents to New York City

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A young local poet earned the opportunity of a lifetime: to study at The New School in New York City.

Briana Madden-Olivares has been reading and writing poetry from a young age. Her words have taken her all the way to the Big Apple, where she is a student at the prestigious performing arts college.

At Spotswood High School, Madden-Olivares was a poetry interpreter before attending Virginia Commonwealth University for one year. Then she was accepted to The New School.

But Madden-Olivares was unable to pay tuition until Valley residents pitched in to support the young writer. The financial support from the community, including a large anonymous donation, helped her secure her spot in New York City.

Now, Madden-Olivares is growing as a playwright and revealed one source of inspiration for her work.

“Looking around at the trees and animals always inspires me. Taking a walk and being really present and grounded... looking around and trying to absorb as much as possible. Whenever inspiration strikes, sit down and write it as quickly as possible before it leaves,” Madden-Olivares said.

The young writer continues to find inspiration to grow her body of work. Madden-Olivares recently finished her first full-length play.

Madden-Olivares returns to the New School this fall. Like many art students, she looks forward to performing in person once again.

