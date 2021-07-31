Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Sentara RMH and Augusta Health are seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 patients coming into the hospital, but say thankfully it is nothing compared to earlier on in the pandemic. Regardless, they are hoping to keep people safe and out of the hospital.

Dr. Clint Merritt, Chief Population Health Officer at Augusta Health said their numbers were really low a month ago with just a few or no patients coming in a day but in the last few weeks, numbers have doubled.

“In the past two weeks, that’s started to climb just like across Virginia the numbers are starting to climb,” Merritt said.

Merritt said the age of patients coming into the hospital is gradually getting younger.

“A year ago, most of the people we admitted for COVID were in their 60s, 70s, and 80s. We’re starting to have patients coming into the hospital who are in their 40s and 50s. Still have some 60s and 70s,” Merritt said.

Merritt said this is a reflection of vaccination numbers and they are working to get more of that age group vaccinated, especially with the delta variant.

“In Virginia and the United States, most of the COVID cases this month are this Delta variant,” Merritt said.

Merritt said he has been asked the question “is it time to mask up again?’” He has been recommending putting a mask on.

“It’s time to put the mask back on again and let this wave ride through,” Merritt said.

At Sentara RMH, the number of patients is in single digits but is climbing a little bit.

Dr. Russ Ford said they are mostly seeing older adults and a lot of unvaccinated people.

“Everyone that we have taken care of in the hospital has been unvaccinated with the exception of one individual,” Ford said.

Ford said they are happy to report there are no patients on ventilators at this time or in the ICU, but said this doesn’t mean the COVID-19 virus is not active in the community.

“We are not seeing the lesser-ill folks who maybe are going to their doctor’s offices with typical symptoms and are being successfully taken care of at home. So, while we’re still seeing relatively low numbers in the hospital, I think there are pretty good numbers in the community that do not require hospitalization,” Ford said.

Both Sentara and Augusta Health say they are continuing vaccination efforts especially for age groups that have low vaccination rates and those who are at a higher risk.

