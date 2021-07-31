Valley preparing for end of federal eviction moratorium

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Landlords and renters in the Valley are preparing for an end to the nationwide eviction moratorium that will come at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The moratorium has been in effect since last September, and some people in the Valley could be evicted as early as Monday morning, if a court has already granted their landlord Writ of Possession.

“There have been plenty of those over the last nine months that will now be absolutely right for the sheriff coming and telling them they have 72 hours to get out, that’s going to cause a lot of homeless people I’m afraid,” said John Whitfield, the executive director of Blue Ridge Legal Services.

Blue Ridge Legal Services provides free legal help to low income people facing civil court cases in the Valley. They recommend people facing eviction apply for some of the millions of dollars worth of rental assistance that the state is offering.

“It’s a win-win, the tenants win, the landlords win,” said Whitfield. “The landlords get their money, the rent that their owed, and the tenants get to stay housed.”

One thing people may not consider when it comes to evictions is the strain that they put on landlords in addition to those being evicted.

“It cost the landlord money, there’s additional costs associated with the turnover, there’s lost revenue in regards to people moving out and then having to move people in, so everyone really wants to avoid the eviction process,” said Michael Wong, the executive director of the Harrisonburg Housing Authority.

Throughout the pandemic and the moratorium, landlords in the Valley have also been struggling.

“Several have reported the decision to sell their property versus continuing to rent and that really shrinks the number of landlords and opportunities we have to be able to assist families,” said Wong.

While organizations like the housing authority have supported families to limit the number facing eviction, problems could emerge from the area’s lack of available housing.

“Sometimes there are housing vouchers or hotel vouchers although I don’t know if that will be the case in the next couple of weeks and then there are some people that kind of go off the radar and we don’t want that to be the case we want people to have some place stable to stay,” said Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the Untied Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham county.

“Lots of these tenants facing eviction, they can’t find another place to move to, so if they all hit the fan at the same time, it could be a train wreck,” said John Whitfield.

Whitfield said we likely won’t know the total number of people who will be evicted for several weeks.

