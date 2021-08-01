Harrisonburg Police searching for missing elderly man

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police responded to the 500 block of E. Rock St. for a report of a missing elderly man around 10:30 Sunday morning.

Rodney Turnboo is a 79-year-old white man, 5′ 9″ tall and 247 lbs. with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Turnboo is believed to have left his home driving a 2016 Dark Grey Jeep Patriot with Virginia Registration UND-9050.

Rodney Turnboo Car (Harrisonburg Police Department)

Police say, Turnboo most likely left during the early Sunday morning, but he was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Turnboo suffers an extensive medical history and may not be able to find his way home or speak in full sentences due to memory loss.

HPD is actively investigating this case and requests anyone with information to assist with locating Turnboo or is able to provide any information as to his whereabouts, to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436 or by calling 911. Anonymous tips related to this incident can be received by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

