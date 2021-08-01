JMU Associate Athletics Director receives 2021 CAA Randolph Inspiration Award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is safe to say Tom Kuster knows his way around the James Madison University campus.

Kuster graduated from JMU with a health sciences degree in 1995 and returned to Harrisonburg in 1999. Now, after over 20 years serving the Dukes in sports medicine, Kuster is the Associate Athletics Director for Integrated Health and Sports Performance.

During the pandemic, Kuster was diagnosed with an advanced stage of colon cancer. He began an aggressive treatment schedule yet continued to show active support for the JMU Athletics community.

For his hard work and dedication to the Dukes, Kuster recently received the 2021 John H. Randolph Inspiration Award from the Colonial Athletic Association.

“In my situation, I am currently using a lot of the tricks and tips I would use with my student-athletes when they were going through a long injury... to be an inspiration to people, you have to be inspired by those around you. What inspires me is my family, my faith, and friends and coworkers who have reached out to support me,” Kuster said.

Kuster continues his fight against cancer while maintaining his role as an inspiration to James Madison University and beyond.

