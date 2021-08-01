Advertisement

JMU Associate Athletics Director receives 2021 CAA Randolph Inspiration Award

Tom Kuster
Tom Kuster(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is safe to say Tom Kuster knows his way around the James Madison University campus.

Kuster graduated from JMU with a health sciences degree in 1995 and returned to Harrisonburg in 1999. Now, after over 20 years serving the Dukes in sports medicine, Kuster is the Associate Athletics Director for Integrated Health and Sports Performance.

During the pandemic, Kuster was diagnosed with an advanced stage of colon cancer. He began an aggressive treatment schedule yet continued to show active support for the JMU Athletics community.

For his hard work and dedication to the Dukes, Kuster recently received the 2021 John H. Randolph Inspiration Award from the Colonial Athletic Association.

“In my situation, I am currently using a lot of the tricks and tips I would use with my student-athletes when they were going through a long injury... to be an inspiration to people, you have to be inspired by those around you. What inspires me is my family, my faith, and friends and coworkers who have reached out to support me,” Kuster said.

Kuster continues his fight against cancer while maintaining his role as an inspiration to James Madison University and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients.
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer

Latest News

VBL Finals: Game One - Friday, July 30
VBL Finals: Game One - Friday, July 30
Bull Run District Football Media Day
Bull Run District Football Media Day
Matt Lewis signs with Timberwolves
Matt Lewis signs with Timberwolves
Bull Run District football teams are preparing for the upcoming 2021 VHSL fall football season.
Bull Run District Football Media Day