HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Spotswood.

The Trailblazers begin preparation for the 2021 fall season in an unfamiliar position. Spotswood, one of the top programs in the Shenandoah Valley in recent years, is looking to rebound from a tough spring season that resulted in a 1-5 overall record.

“We’re kind of just trying to revamp our stuff and kind of come in fresh,” said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. “We did not have a very good spring this past season. One of the worst ones we have had in a while.”

Spotswood won at least eight games in each season from 2016-2019 with a 12-win campaign in 2019.

“I have been a part of the best team in Spotswood history two years ago and that was quite a ride,” said senior RB/CB DC Lubin. “And then last year we didn’t live up to any expectations that we had. But you know, this year we have a new year, a great group of guys. We have great team chemistry.”

Shifflett says the Trailblazers will put a young squad on the field this fall with a small, but committed senior class leading the way.

“We got a young team,” said senior OL/DL Tyler Gaylor. “A lot of people don’t have experience so we have been working this offseason, getting everyone in the weight room. Getting everyone running because you got to teach the kids that winning mentality that Spotswood used to have.”

20-Yard Dash: Spotswood

2021 Spring Record: 1-5 Overall (Missed Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Dale Shifflett

Player to Watch: Dillon Taylor (Tight End/Defensive End)

2021 Fall Schedule

August 27 - vs. East Rockingham

September 3 - at William Monroe

September 11 - at Handley

September 17 - vs. Charlottesville

September 24 - vs. Wilson Memorial

October 8 - at Rockbridge County*

October 15 - vs. Turner Ashby*

October 22 - vs. Waynesboro

October 29 - at Broadway*

November 5 - at Harrisonburg*

*denotes Valley District game

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.