Advertisement

Anti-mask group disrupts community meeting about pandemic relief funds

By KSNV staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) – In another sign of how divided Americans have become over the pandemic, a community meeting in Nevada was disrupted by a group of women who were against wearing masks.

The meeting on Thursday evening was supposed to focus on how Nevada businesses could benefit from the American Rescue Plan. Instead, it had to be disbanded.

“We didn’t get a chance to even hear from any of the community members, because it was disrupted,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, who was leading the meeting.

McCurdy said the women even got upset because he was wearing a mask.

“They wanted me to take down my mask so they said they could hear me better,” he said. “But we had a mic inside. They could hear me loud and clear.”

In the video, McCurdy can be heard trying to gain control of the audience as some in the crowd begin to clash with the women.

Eventually McCurdy was forced to end the meeting, but there were several points he wishes he could have gotten across.

“There was over 20,000 businesses, small businesses, that shut their doors during the pandemic,” he said.

“We have to provide immediate assistance to our small business owners by way of grant, or whatever the case may be in that matter. But we also have to look at how we’re going to allow for our community to be more resilient in the face of other pandemics.”

Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made masks mandatory in Clark County in all indoor spaces for the next two weeks.

The order, which took effect Friday, also applies to all counties with substantial COVID-19 transmission rates.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Turnboo
Harrisonburg Police searching for missing elderly man
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
Route 254 along Hermitage Rd. in Augusta County.
Augusta County Traffic Safety Enforcement Operation

Latest News

New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Status hearing scheduled for teen accused of murdering Henrico teen
The 10 intersections are in Staunton’s downtown district and west end.
VDOT seeks public input for intersection study in Staunton City
A flying turtle shattered a windshield on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.
Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate