Augusta County Traffic Safety Enforcement Operation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police will be joining forces to strictly enforce posted speed limits Jefferson Highway (Route 250) and Hermitage Road (Route 254).

This safety effort is in response to several complaints from residents in the county who are concerned about excessive speeding and serious traffic crashes happening on both roadways, many of which have resulted in fatalities.

This operation begins Monday, August 2, 2021 and will continue throughout the entire month of August.

Local and state law enforcement will increase their presence on both highways from the city limits of Staunton to the city limits of Waynesboro.

“This campaign is designed to keep the highways in Augusta County safe and address documented speeding violations over the past several months. Please consider this notification as your warning. If you are caught speeding, you leave us no choice but to issue a summons. This is a zero-tolerance enforcement campaign,” said Sheriff Smith.

“In order for us to save lives on Augusta County highways, we must work together. We encourage all drivers to comply with posted speed limits, to drive distraction free, to avoid driving when tired, and to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said 1/Sgt. Kevin Frazier, Virginia State Police.

