Augusta Health announces final Vax the Valley event

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The third Vax the Valley event will be at Constitution Park in Waynesboro on Saturday, August 7 from 4-7 p.m.

Musical guests are Matthew Mozingo, Shagwüf and The Findells. Other community vaccination events are at the Rosenwald Community Center, Taqueria La Sabrosita and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Vaccinations continue at Augusta Medical Group primary care offices and at the on-campus Fitness Center clinics. Click here for more.

