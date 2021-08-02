Advertisement

Broadway distributes ARPA checks to town businesses

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway has started distributing it’s American Rescue Plan funds. Town council members have been hand delivering checks to business owners all weekend.

Broadway is giving out $10,000 checks to every business with a store front in town to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic. Businesses may use the money however they choose, and those receiving the funds say the checks will be a big help.

“The whole year last year we were down 25 percent in sales so that’s a huge cut off your bottom line when your taking that many sales away, but this will enable me to do a few things, especially for employees,” said Colby Mongole, owner of the Gobbler Grill.

The town is giving out a total of $800,000 in checks. Leaders began distributing the checks on Friday and say all the checks will be given out by the end of next week.

All residents in the town will also be receiving a $750 dollar credit on their September water and sewer bills.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients.
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer

Latest News

On Friday the town of Strasburg was rocked by an explosion at the Valley Milk Products plant....
Surrounding businesses feel impact of Friday’s explosion in Strasburg
Tom Kuster
JMU Associate Athletics Director receives 2021 CAA Randolph Inspiration Award
Rodney Turnboo
Harrisonburg Police searching for missing elderly man
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer