Broadway distributes ARPA checks to town businesses

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway has started distributing it’s American Rescue Plan funds. Town council members have been hand delivering checks to business owners all weekend.

Broadway is giving out $10,000 checks to every business with a store front in town to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic. Businesses may use the money however they choose, and those receiving the funds say the checks will be a big help.

“The whole year last year we were down 25 percent in sales so that’s a huge cut off your bottom line when your taking that many sales away, but this will enable me to do a few things, especially for employees,” said Colby Mongole, owner of the Gobbler Grill.

The town is giving out a total of $800,000 in checks. Leaders began distributing the checks on Friday and say all the checks will be given out by the end of next week.

All residents in the town will also be receiving a $750 dollar credit on their September water and sewer bills.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.