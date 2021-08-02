Central Shenandoah Health District reports an increase in first dose vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Health districts around Virginia have seen COVID-19 vaccine interest slow down, but throughout the Shenandoah Valley, some people who were on the fence are getting the shot.

On July 31, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), Augusta Health, and other community partners hosted the second Vax the Valley event in Augusta County. Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said at that event nearly 40 vaccines were given, and most were people’s first doses.

Shelton said they are seeing a significant increase in first dose shots, which she said is great news because COVID-19 cases are rising locally.

Just over 50 percent of all people who live in the CSHD have received one dose, over 46 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, and 54.7 percent of adults in the CSHD are fully vaccinated. Most of those numbers are up from last week.

“Every week, it’s these little increases, but over time you get to see those bigger jumps which is exciting,” Shelton said. “We see folks at our fixed clinics and we also see folks at our more creative clinics, like Vax the Valley.”

Every clinic varies. Shelton said some days a handful of vaccines will be given, and other days 50 might be given, but because community events, like Vax the Valley, have seen success, Shelton said the health district hopes to bring more creative vaccine options to the community soon.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the highly contagious Delta variant accounts for almost 8% of cases in the Northwest Virginia region, which Shelton said is actually pretty low compared to communities across the United States.

But the CSHD reminds the community that the Delta variant spreads and it can spread fast. She said cases have increased slightly from last week and getting the vaccine is how you can help yourself and those in your community.

“We are seeing a little bit more transmissibility than we’ve been seeing in the past, and for the last 44 days in our health district we have been seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” Shelton said.

The VDH reports that as of August 2, over 99% of COVID-19 cases come from people who are not fully vaccinated, while only 0.034 percent of fully vaccinated people have developed COVID-19.

Shelton said the increase in COVID-19 cases is the biggest challenge facing the health district right now. She reminds the community that if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, get tested as soon as possible to limit community spread.

The third and final Vax the Valley event is this Saturday, August 7 at Constitution Park in Waynesboro from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

