Charlottesville schools to require universal masking indoors

The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status (FILE)(NBC12)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is requiring everyone in the division to wear masks indoors.

CCS made the announcement Monday, August 2. It says this requirement aligns with a new CDC recommendation for universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“Working together as a community, we can provide students with the rich learning environment of in-person schooling while also promoting safety,” Acting Superintendent Jim Henderson said in Monday’s release.

The announcement also stated CCS will work with staff and families who provide documentation of a medical or developmental need to find safe alternatives to masking.

Classes are set to begin Wednesday, August 25. A small group of students will continue to learn virtually in 2021-22. Priority applications for virtual learning were due July 12, although the application remains open at charlottesvilleschools.org/virtual.

CCS says most of its staff are fully vaccinated, and it encourages the families of students aged 12 and older to talk with their healthcare provider about vaccination.

