Community Spotlight: United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1957, the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has helped form partnerships and collaborations to help empower local people in need. The non-profit’s work helps bring people to the table, to share and act on a common vision.

“We’re always looking at wee are the gaps, where are there overlaps, where are there partners that are not working together, that could be,” said Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. “A big part of what we do is convene and connect.”

The United Way helps with connecting resource and raising money to help local organizations. Back for 2021, the annual “Stuff the Bus” collection is back in action, to bring in school supply donations for area schools.

“We work directly with the local city and county schools to make sure we’re asking for items we know they need,” said Toni-Holsinger. “Then we distribute the items to the school systems on that Monday after it’s over.”

The non-profit is hoping to bring in $100,000 worth of school supplies; dry erase board markers, crayons, pencils, glue sticks, and more, to help both Valley kids and local teachers start off the school year successfully.

“These also go to classrooms, so that teachers aren’t spending money out of their own pockets,” said Toni-Holsinger.

You can drop off any school supply donations to the Dayton, Harrisonburg, or Timberville Walmarts. You can also help by donating your time and volunteering at the sites. All donations stay in the area you give to.

