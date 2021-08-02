HPD investigates two-vehicle crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, a call came in 1:15 p.m. Monday that two vehicles crashed at West Market St and North Dogwood Dr. One vehicle rolled and someone was entrapped.

Police say when they arrived, bystanders helped the driver out of the car that rolled. One female victim was out of the car sitting on curb when police arrived.

She was reportedly traveling North on Dogwood and, according to her statement and bystanders, had the green light.

Witnesses say a second silver car was driving on West Market St, allegedly thought he had the green light, but had red and didn’t stop.

The victim was transported to Sentara for minor injuries. The driver of the silver car was charged with failure to obey red light. HPD says a name is not being released at this time.

