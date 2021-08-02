Advertisement

Jay Pickett, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 60

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jay Pickett, longtime soap opera actor, has died at the age of 60, according to CNN.

He was known for his roles on “General Hospital,” “Port Charles” and “Days of Our Lives.”

NBC reported that Pickett was on location filming his latest project “Treasure Valley.”

Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer,...

Posted by Treasure Valley - The Movie on Sunday, August 1, 2021

“Treasure Valley” director Travis Mills said in a Facebook post that there was no official cause of death, but it “appears to have been a heart attack.”

“As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man,” Mills said in the post. “He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients.
Two Valley hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer

Latest News

FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
Route 254 along Hermitage Rd. in Augusta County.
Augusta County Traffic Safety Enforcement Operation
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill
The town of Broadway has started distributing it’s American Rescue Plan funds, town council...
Broadway distributes ARPA checks to town businesses