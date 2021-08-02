Advertisement

Local artists create crocheted “Love” signs

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

If you have walked through downtown Harrisonburg recently, you may have seen crocheted “Love” signs created by local artists. The art all stems from an organization called “Love Across the USA”. It is a public art project that aims to create large, powerful crochet art installations that amplify the voices and visions of women that are changing the world.

The owner of Rocktown Yarn says it is a project she has been so excited to be a part of.

“I was lucky enough to already be working with Heidi who owns Simple Hill Farm. She provides some beautiful local yarn in the shop and she suggested we put out a call and get together and do this as a group. We collaborated on it, she donated some yarn, people came and brought supplies and we even had a couple of people who actually learned to crochet just to do this,” said Amy Strunk, the owner of Rocktown Yarn.

These signs were originally created to spread love during pride month in June, but the artists wanted to keep them up a little longer for the community to see.

Strunk says Rocktown Yarn will soon be working on a project similar to this one for “Best Weekend Ever” in September. She is asking for all hands on deck to create a beautiful project.

