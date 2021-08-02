Advertisement

Local health professionals emphasize importance of getting tested for COVID-19

People getting tested at a Waynesboro drive-thru clinic (WHSV)
People getting tested at a Waynesboro drive-thru clinic (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases increase nationally, many health experts are focused on vaccinations.

Local health officials remind people to get tested if they think they should.

People going through a drive-through testing line in Waynesboro, VA (WHSV)
People going through a drive-through testing line in Waynesboro, VA (WHSV)(WHSV)

Jordi Shelton, Central Shenandoah Health District’s Communications Specialist, said cases have been increasing for the past 44 days.

“Even if you’ve already been vaccinated, if you’re showing symptoms, it’s better to just go ahead and test,” she said. “Don’t take the risk.”

She said the Virginia Department of Health recommends COVID-19 testing for the following people:

- People with symptoms of COVID-19

- People who have had close contact with someone known or suspected to have COVID-19*

- People who have participated in activities that have higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (traveling, attending group events)

- People who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by a healthcare provider

- People who are planning to travel or have travelled (with some exceptions for fully vaccinated people)

- People who are not fully vaccinated and plan to visit people with high risk of developing severe COVID-19

*The department notes fully vaccinated people and people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months don’t need to get tested after exposure as long as they don’t have symptoms.

Shelton said breakthrough cases do happen and fully vaccinated people should be aware of that.

“If you are fully vaccinated and you spend a significant amount of time around folks who either are not fully vaccinated or you’re not sure if they’re fully vaccinated, you have a higher chance of developing a breakthrough case,” Shelton said.

She said the vaccine is the strongest line of defense, but it’s still important to remember other tools, like wearing masks, social distancing and getting tested.

“The sooner you know you have COVID-19, the sooner you can prevent yourself from spreading it,” Shelton said.

For information on testing, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Turnboo
Harrisonburg Police searching for missing elderly man
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
VSP investigates single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District reports an increase in first dose vaccines
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
Augusta Health says as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the healthcare system has administered 1,910...
Augusta Health announces final Vax the Valley event
covid-19
COVID-19 vaccine moves to primary care physician offices