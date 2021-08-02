Local health professionals emphasize importance of getting tested for COVID-19

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases increase nationally, many health experts are focused on vaccinations.

Local health officials remind people to get tested if they think they should.

Jordi Shelton, Central Shenandoah Health District’s Communications Specialist, said cases have been increasing for the past 44 days.

“Even if you’ve already been vaccinated, if you’re showing symptoms, it’s better to just go ahead and test,” she said. “Don’t take the risk.”

She said the Virginia Department of Health recommends COVID-19 testing for the following people:

- People with symptoms of COVID-19

- People who have had close contact with someone known or suspected to have COVID-19*

- People who have participated in activities that have higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (traveling, attending group events)

- People who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by a healthcare provider

- People who are planning to travel or have travelled (with some exceptions for fully vaccinated people)

- People who are not fully vaccinated and plan to visit people with high risk of developing severe COVID-19

*The department notes fully vaccinated people and people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months don’t need to get tested after exposure as long as they don’t have symptoms.

Shelton said breakthrough cases do happen and fully vaccinated people should be aware of that.

“If you are fully vaccinated and you spend a significant amount of time around folks who either are not fully vaccinated or you’re not sure if they’re fully vaccinated, you have a higher chance of developing a breakthrough case,” Shelton said.

She said the vaccine is the strongest line of defense, but it’s still important to remember other tools, like wearing masks, social distancing and getting tested.

“The sooner you know you have COVID-19, the sooner you can prevent yourself from spreading it,” Shelton said.

For information on testing, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

