Local pediatrician talks COVID vaccines for children under 12

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Health agencies are working with pharmaceutical companies to continue trials of their COVID-19 vaccines in children.

Pfizer and Moderna have expanded their studies and trials to include those under the age of 12. Both are on different timelines but hope to have significant findings in the coming months.

“Scientists and the trials are looking for one efficacy, want to make sure that it is providing the protection that we need. We already have great data on that currently because all the studies so far have shown wonderful coverage in the age group and continues to against this new variant that we are having right now,” Erika Shelburne, a pediatric hospitalist at Sentara RMH, said.

Thousands of children under the age of 12 are participating in the Moderna and Pfizer studies. Dr. Shelburne says alongside efficacy, scientists are considering age, size and dosage for children.

She adds it is important to reach out to your doctor for the most up-to-date information on vaccines as there can be a lot of misinformation surrounding them.

“It does not discriminate, it is something that we know we can protect them from. As a parent myself, I know all other parents would agree, that our number one goal is to protect our children,” Dr. Shelbourne said. “Thankfully, there is a great way to do that right now especially if you have a 12 and older child who is seeking out their vaccine, especially before school.”

Pfizer hopes to make its vaccine available to children under the age of 12 this fall.

