Motorists charged following four-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police uniform patch
Virginia State Police uniform patch(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 234 mile marker on July 31, 2021. The crash occurred at the 234 mile marker at 7 p.m.

Corinne Geller with VSP reports that the chain-reaction crash occurred when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado slowed for traffic in the southbound lanes of I-81. A 2016 Dodge van was unable to stop in time and swerved to the left to avoid striking the Silverado.

Geller adds that a 2015 Nissan Rogue was unable to stop in time and struck the Silverado and the Dodge van, before coming to rest in the emergency crossover in the median.

The impact of the crash caused the Dodge van to run off the left side of the interstate and strike a highway sign and then end up in a ditch in the median, according to the release.

The impact of the crash caused the Silverado to rear-end a 2007 Lexus. All drivers were wearing seatbelts and there were no reported injuries, the release states.

The driver of the Dodge van, a 54-year-old male from South Carolina, was charged for following too closely. The driver of the Nissan, a 46-year-old female from Tennessee, was also charged for following too closely.

