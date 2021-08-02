Parts of Shenandoah Valley see increase in COVID-19 transmission level

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Almost a week ago, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) came out with new masking recommendations based on the transmission rate of the coronavirus in each community.

Last week, Page County was red on a map provided by the CDC showing it was at high risk while other parts of the Shenandoah Valley remained yellow at a moderate transmission rate.

This week, Page County has remained red while Rockingham and Augusta counties, as well as Staunton are in the orange substantial level.

“We’ve actually been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Central Shenandoah for the last 44 days,” Jordi Shelton, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

Shelton said the rise in transmission rate for areas in the health district is related to many factors including the end of the mask mandate in May, summer gatherings, and not as high of a vaccination rate.

She said 57% of adults in Rockingham County have one vaccine shot while 53% of adults in Harrisonburg have received a vaccine.

Under the CDC’s new guidelines, they recommend county’s in red masks back up in indoor spaces.

With more areas changing colors this week, Shelton said the Virginia Department of Health is still reviewing the CDC’s masking recommendation and no mandate has been made.

“Social distancing and masking are a part of the equation that’s really important,” Shelton said. “So continuing those efforts will help us. So if you’re in a space that’s poorly ventilated and you’re around folks who may not be vaccinated it might be a good idea to mask up.”

In the meantime, VDH is continuing to host its Vax the Valley event with its next event being held this Saturday, August 7 at Constitution Park in Waynesboro.

Shelton said getting the vaccine will help protect the community from the Delta variant which has been found in our region.

“We really don’t want the delta variant to start spreading because it is highly transmissible, much more contagious so we’re really trying to encourage folks to get vaccinated,” Shelton said.

