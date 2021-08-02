HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison volleyball program.

State of JMU: Volleyball

Head Coach: Lauren Steinbrecher (12th Season - 200-107 Overall, 105-52 CAA)

2020-2021 Season: 7-3 Overall (Lost to Northeastern in CAA Semifinals)

Miette Veldman was named CAA Rookie of the Year during the 2021 spring season

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU volleyball program:

“I am excited about what they can bring this fall. I think their chances are really, really strong. You need to have a standout player on the team. This team plays with a lot of energy and they got some really young, talented kids that I think will be exciting to watch.”

