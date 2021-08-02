Advertisement

Status hearing scheduled for teen accused of murdering Henrico teen

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Lucia Whalen Bremer(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New information is expected to be released following a status hearing for a teenager accused of murdering a 13-year-old Henrico girl in March.

On Friday, March 26, around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found a teenage girl shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

With permission from the family, Henrico County Public Schools identified the victim as Lucia Bremer, an eighth grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy nearly 24 hours after Bremer was shot in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood off Pump Road.

14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

The boy was charged with murder and arraigned on March 29. He has been held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

Originally, the teen was scheduled for a status hearing in May but due to some additional pre-trial matters brought to the Court’s attention, that date was pushed back until Aug. 2.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor will attend the hearing Monday afternoon and provide comments afterwards.

Due to this being a juvenile case, Taylor has said in the past media are not allowed in the courtroom and specific details of what is discussed may not be made public due to confidentiality reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

