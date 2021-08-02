Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Drug Court host drug court for participant

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Drug Court is a voluntary drug and alcohol rehabilitation program led by local court and law enforcement services. They held a graduation on Thursday.

The program includes five phases, treatment, recovery meetings, drug tests, and review hearings every week.

“As they go along in the program they don’t come every week. Phase one, come every week, phase two come three times a month, phase three twice a month, then phase four and five they come to drug court once a month.” Wendy Dodge, Drug Court Coordinator said.

The Drug Court program can last anywhere from 14 to 24 months and if participants cannot follow the program guidelines they risk being sanctioned that can include jail time.

“It has been tough, I went to jail quite a lot at the very beginning,” graduate April Fitzgerald said.

Now a graduate of the program April Fitzgerald battled a methamphetamine addiction for several years and ended up at Middle River Regional Jail. Drug Court was her way out.

“For me to be able to have made it like I made it through the drug court program to have my charges dismissed has been a big deal for me but even if it wasn’t for that I gained my sobriety through the program,” Fitzgerald said.

During weekly hearings, participants are able to track their own progress but support others in theirs.

“It’s always good to see somebody make it, as you have seen today some don’t. Not everyone is ready,” Joshua Johnson, a current participant of SAW Drug Court, said.

Johnson has been in the program since March of last year, after battling a drug addiction for more than 15 years.

“When it comes to putting the grind to it, it’s a lot. You got to realize one thing when you have such a strenuous addiction, something that is very intense you need just that same amount or more of recovery,” Johnson added.

“Struggles at the very beginning are normal and it was nice for April to be able to say that today. Keep showing up, keep chugging along and then that light switch will eventually come on,” Megan Roane, director of Blue Ridge Court Services said.

Leaders of the program say this is the beginning of healing for many participants.

“It’s wonderful for the community, the impact that five people not coming back into the criminal justice system can have on the community when you have people out there who are now working, giving back to the community, that is a remarkable thing,” Dodge said.

