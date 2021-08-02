Strasburg Express wins 2021 Valley Baseball Championships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg Express took home the 2021 Valley Baseball title Sunday evening in Waynesboro.

The Express took down the Generals 4-0 in a dominant performance that included runs from Cameron Clonch and Zach Ketterman. Ryan Ammons from Clemson University threw the final pitch to secure the Valley League Championship for Strasburg.

Over a span of 10 summers in the league, the Express boasts an impressive record, appearing in five out of six of the last Valley Baseball League finals. Sunday night marked the third Valley League title for Strasburg.

Strasburg Head Coach George Laase shared the mindset of his championship team.

“We have some great guys who stepped on the field this summer for the Strasburg Express. They played hard, they earned it, and they played together... a legendary performance and those guys will live forever. The closeness of that family will go on for years. I thank God for baseball because, in life, the only thing that’s fair is a ball hit between the lines,” Laase said.

Strasburg player and High Point University product Cameron Irvine expressed gratitude for the chance to be a Valley League champion.

“It’s a pretty great feeling. It was a long summer... it’s rewarding to end up with a championship no doubt. I’ve never had a baseball championship. I’ve been around the game for a long time and around this area for a while... to bring home a championship in the Valley is awesome.”

The Strasburg Express ends the 2021 season as Valley Baseball champions.

