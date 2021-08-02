Surrounding businesses feel impact of Friday’s explosion in Strasburg

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the town of Strasburg was rocked by an explosion at the Valley Milk Products plant. Luckily, no one was injured, but some surrounding businesses are still feeling the impact.

Businesses in the vicinity of the plant were affected in different ways based on their proximity to the blast. most either closed on Friday or saw a very slow business day.

“We had a few customers come in but not a whole lot so our business really took a hit that day,” said Ronald Andrews, manager of the Strasburg Emporium.

The emporium was able to remain open on Friday, but other businesses in the area where forced to close. Preslee Real Estate closed their office for the day and used it as a hub for first responders.

“The hazmat people and their suits needed some AC and some rest space and some restrooms, so we shut down the office and didn’t have anybody come to work that day,” said Abby Walters, owner of Preslee Real Estate.

While most of the businesses near the plant only had to close on Friday, the two closest to the blast, Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop and On Second Thought Consign and Thrift remain closed due to damages.

“I believe we have structural damage the adjuster came yesterday, now we’re waiting for the engineer and construction to get back with us,” said Sherry Stephens, owner of On Second Thought. “We can’t re-open until it’s fixed.”

Stephens guesses it will be about a month before her Strasburg location can re-open, but she will be temporarily moving the employees there to her Woodstock location.

“We can extend the consignment for the consigners, for when we get back in there, we can just extend it by however many days that we are closed,” she said.

The businesses in the area that are open say they are ready to welcome customers back.

“The weekend was kind of light for us, I feel, I just had our numbers, and I’m not sure if people knew the town was back open,” said James Ruff, co-owner of Bretzel’s Hand Crafted Bread and Treats.

Bretzel’s shares a building with the Strasburg Emporium, they say their front and back parking lots were completely full of first responders on Friday.

