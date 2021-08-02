Advertisement

Terry McAuliffe, candidate for governor, visits Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative

McAuliffe checking out the solar panels outside SVEC's Rockingham County office.
McAuliffe checking out the solar panels outside SVEC's Rockingham County office.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe made a stop for his campaign at the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

The former governor spoke with energy officials on hiring the next generation of lineman to serve his vision of clean energy in the Commonwealth.

McAuliffe said if re-elected he plans to work with the General Assembly to align public education with the workforce in order to better prepare students for future careers.

“We had a good little meeting about how we talk about renewable energy and what they want from the next governor to make sure we’re leading the country manufacturing and so forth on clean energy,” McAuliffe said. “I’ve called for 100 percent clean energy by 2035 and I need the cooperatives to be a big part of that for us to be successful.”

McAuliffe also stopped by a powerline training academy in Palmyra to speak on broadband internet.

McAuliffe said if re-elected he will work with the Biden Administration to get $1 billion for broadband internet to all homes across the Commonwealth within two years.

WHSV reached out to Glenn Youngkin’s campaign for a statement on his plan to have broadband internet around Virginia :

