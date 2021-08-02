Tractor trailer crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta Co.

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on I-81 at mile marker 227 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The North left shoulder and left lane are closed. The South left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed.

Traffic backups are approximately five miles. Southbound traffic backups are approximately six miles.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder northbound. Stay with WHSV for updates on this crash.

UPDATE: The wreckage will be cleaned up overnight by recovery crews. ***Multiple lane closures on I-81 North and South... Posted by Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company on Monday, August 2, 2021

