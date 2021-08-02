VDOT seeks public input for intersection study in Staunton City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced it is seeking public comment for a transportation study of 10 intersections within the city of Staunton.

VDOT adds it is collaborating with the city as well as the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (SAW MPO), BRITE Transit and ATSC Consulting.

The partners are conducting a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) Study of intersections with potential safety or pedestrian-accessibility needs. The 10 intersections are in Staunton’s downtown district and west end:

Johnson Street and New Street (currently controlled by traffic signal)

Johnson Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)

Johnson Street and Central Avenue (currently controlled by stop sign)

Frederick Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and New Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Lewis Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Jefferson Street (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Hays Avenue (traffic signal)

Beverley Street and Grubert Avenue (traffic signal)

VDOT has launched an online survey that presents needs and initial recommendations, and seeks public feedback from residents and roadway users.

The survey and additional information about the Staunton STARS intersection safety study can be found here.

The public survey will reportedly help the study team develop preferred alternatives for the 10 intersections. The goal of the study is to identify potential short- and long-term improvements for safety and non-motorized access, while considering potential aesthetic enhancements.

Final recommendations will be presented through additional public outreach in late 2021. The city of Staunton will consider the recommendations for possible advancement through state transportation funding programs, according to VDOT.

