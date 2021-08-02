Advertisement

VDOT seeks public input for intersection study in Staunton City

The 10 intersections are in Staunton’s downtown district and west end.
The 10 intersections are in Staunton’s downtown district and west end.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced it is seeking public comment for a transportation study of 10 intersections within the city of Staunton.

VDOT adds it is collaborating with the city as well as the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (SAW MPO), BRITE Transit and ATSC Consulting.

The partners are conducting a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) Study of intersections with potential safety or pedestrian-accessibility needs. The 10 intersections are in Staunton’s downtown district and west end:

  • Johnson Street and New Street (currently controlled by traffic signal)
  • Johnson Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)
  • Johnson Street and Central Avenue (currently controlled by stop sign)
  • Frederick Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)
  • Beverley Street and New Street (traffic signal)
  • Beverley Street and Augusta Street (traffic signal)
  • Beverley Street and Lewis Street (traffic signal)
  • Beverley Street and Jefferson Street (traffic signal)
  • Beverley Street and Hays Avenue (traffic signal)
  • Beverley Street and Grubert Avenue (traffic signal)

VDOT has launched an online survey that presents needs and initial recommendations, and seeks public feedback from residents and roadway users.

The survey and additional information about the Staunton STARS intersection safety study can be found here.

The public survey will reportedly help the study team develop preferred alternatives for the 10 intersections. The goal of the study is to identify potential short- and long-term improvements for safety and non-motorized access, while considering potential aesthetic enhancements.

Final recommendations will be presented through additional public outreach in late 2021. The city of Staunton will consider the recommendations for possible advancement through state transportation funding programs, according to VDOT.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Turnboo
Harrisonburg Police searching for missing elderly man
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
Route 254 along Hermitage Rd. in Augusta County.
Augusta County Traffic Safety Enforcement Operation

Latest News

Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Safe at Home Program
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Safe at Home Program
Western State Hospital hosts food bank donation.
Western State Hospital donates PB for BRAFB
Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea statue on West Main St. being removed. (FILE)
Charlottesville seeking offers for Lewis & Clark, Sacajawea statue