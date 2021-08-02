Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers to convene in person for special session

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers are set to meet in Richmond for a short special session to elect judges and adjust the state budget to account for billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money.

The legislators convene at noon Monday at the Capitol. They will be meeting there in person for the first time since the 2020 regular session ended.

Meetings since then have taken place virtually or in special event centers because of the pandemic.

Legislators will be taking up a wide-ranging budget proposal crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democratic leaders.

